Blakemore passes 1,000-point plateau, lifts Whitfield into Fort Zumwalt North title game

O'FALLON, Mo. — Kelsey Blakemore had no idea what had happened.
The Whitfield senior guard sank an early second quarter 3-pointer, but then the buzzer went off and her teammates mobbed her on the floor.
Turns out the trey pushed Blakemore over the 1,000-point career mark in a Warriors uniform.
“I didn't know. They kept it from me. I heard there was an e-mail sent out and everything,” she said. “Just to know that my team supports me is just unbelievable.”
Blakemore tacked on a few more points and finished with a game-high 16 as the Warriors jumped out to a huge 21-point lead and rolled past Lutheran St. Charles 52-35 on Wednesday in a semifinal game at the Fort Zumwalt North Girls Basketball Tournament.
Whitfield (4-1), the No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, advances to take on North County (6-0) for the championship at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Raiders, who won Herculaneum Classic over the weekend, beat Rock Bridge 45-37 in the other semifinal.
“We've been talking about coming out with the right level of intensity. Unfortunately, we tend to start a bit slower and I don't know why that is,” Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. “We've really been working on it and trying to put some things in place to get us going a little quicker. Fortunately, we were able to kind of tap into that today and we got off to a nice start.”
Lutheran St. Charles (3-2), ranked seventh among small schools, fell short in its bid for an eighth straight appearance in the Zumwalt North tournament final.
“We knew it was going to be a hard game,” said Cougars sophomore forward Megan Aulbert, who led her team with 14 points. “We switched up our defense from what we normally do in the first quarter and I think that kind of dug us a hole. But, we never gave up and I'm super proud of that.”
Whitfield started the game on fire, knocking down four baskets on its first four possessions, including 3-pointers on each of the first three to jump out to a 16-2 lead.
Blakemore, the Warriors' leading scorer at 14.5 points per game this season, had just one of Whitfield's first 20 points before draining a pair of 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of the first quarter to give her team a commanding 26-5 lead.
“She's done so much for this program. She's started every game since she was a freshman,” Slater said. “We really, really look to her to be the heart and soul of this team and she's done so much not only this year but throughout her high school career. And the kids and coaches love her. This is her season and we want to give her our very best.”
Lutheran St. Charles scored the first five points of the second quarter before Blakemore's trey from the right wing 2 minutes, 27 seconds in gave her 1,001 career points and caused the surprise stoppage in play.
“It was right after the first ones I made,” she said. “Even though I missed the first two (earlier in the game), I kept going and it goes in.”
The Cougars played much better in the final three quarters and actually outscored the Warriors 30-26 during that span, but the 21-point hole was too much to overcome.
“We could have just went and laid on the ground, but we got up and we fought,” Aulbert said. “We're definitely proud of that.”
The win sets up a busy Saturday for Whitfield.
After playing in the Fort Zumwalt North final at 3:00, the Warriors will turn around and face Eureka in an 8:30 p.m. first-round game at the Visitation Christmas Tournament.
“It's unfortunate that it had to be like that, but, we get to play and that's all we want,” Blakemore said. “We want to win this, so if we have to play two, we have to play two."
