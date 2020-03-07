Blakemore takes over to help Whitfield to third state semifinal in four seasons

The Cougars never got closer than to within 13 points the rest of the way.

"We knew they were going to come out with intensity and we had to weather the storm," Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. "We just felt like if we could defend, we'd be in good shape."

Nelson added seven points. Senior Jade Moore chipped in with a pair of 3-pointers.

"This group has always bought into the team concept," Slater said. "I've been doing this for a while and I can't think of another group I've been prouder of. Not only for the accomplishments and the accolades, but just the way everyone is so selfless."

Whitfield held Lutheran St. Charles to just two field goals and five points during a tell-tale stretch of 6:18 over the second and third quarters.

"We just got hyped up," explained Rhodes.

Lutheran St. Charles had won 11 in a row and entered the contest with a point to prove after the 28-point loss. It played the role of aggressor throughout the first quarter.

"We came in confident even though we knew it would be a tall task," Lutheran St. Charles coach Erin Luttschwager said. "We've proven that we can play with anybody and we wanted to show that from the get-go."