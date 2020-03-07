Blakemore takes over to help Whitfield to third state semifinal in four seasons

NORMANDY — Whitfield junior guard Kelsey Blakemore glanced at the scoreboard.
She didn't like what she saw.
Her Warriors were tied with Lutheran St. Charles early in the second quarter of Saturday's Class 3 quarterfinal contest.
"I knew I had to get the energy going," Blakemore said.
The 5-foot-9-inch sparkplug did just that — and more.
Blakemore triggered a 19-point explosion that kick-started Whitfield to a 63-36 win at Normandy High.
The Warriors (26-5) won their sixth in a row and earned their third trip to the state semifinals over the last four seasons. They will take on either four-time defending state champion Strafford (28-3) or Southern Boone County (25-5) in a semifinal at 12:50 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena on the Missouri State University campus in Springfield.
Licking (24-6) will face Macon (24-4) in the other semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday. The winners meet for the state championship at 2:40 p.m Saturday.
Blakemore, who finished with a game-high 22 points, helped the Warriors take off against the pesky Cougars (23-5), who stayed even through the early part of the contest even though Whitfield captured the regular season meeting between the teams 63-35 on Jan. 22.
"It was too close of a game for me," Blakemore said. "Any one of us can get it done. I guess it was just my turn."
Call it Kelsey Time.
She scored 11 points over a span of 4 minutes and 58 seconds to trigger a 19-4 burst that put Whitfield in control 31-16 heading into the break.
In the blink of an eye, the Warriors grabbed control and never let go.
Whitfield freshman forward Brooklyn Rhodes added 17 points to the attack. She marveled at Blakemore's ability to take over the game.
"Kelsey just wants it," Rhodes said. "She started pushing and that got us going."
Lutheran St. Charles tied the contest 12-12 on a short jumper by senior Jenna Grzeskowiak just 69 seconds into the second quarter.
That's when Blakemore decided it was time to get rolling.
She gave the Warriors the lead for good on a short jumper after a nifty off-the-ball cut through the lane. Rhodes followed with a stick-back before hitting a pair of foul shots for an 18-12 lead. Freshman Tete Nelson followed with a basket off an aggressive drive along the baseline.
Blakemore then added a 3-pointer for a 23-14 cushion. She tallied three more baskets in a 59-second span to pump the advantage to 29-14.
The Cougars never got closer than to within 13 points the rest of the way.
"We knew they were going to come out with intensity and we had to weather the storm," Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. "We just felt like if we could defend, we'd be in good shape."
Nelson added seven points. Senior Jade Moore chipped in with a pair of 3-pointers.
"This group has always bought into the team concept," Slater said. "I've been doing this for a while and I can't think of another group I've been prouder of. Not only for the accomplishments and the accolades, but just the way everyone is so selfless."
Whitfield held Lutheran St. Charles to just two field goals and five points during a tell-tale stretch of 6:18 over the second and third quarters.
"We just got hyped up," explained Rhodes.
Lutheran St. Charles had won 11 in a row and entered the contest with a point to prove after the 28-point loss. It played the role of aggressor throughout the first quarter.
"We came in confident even though we knew it would be a tall task," Lutheran St. Charles coach Erin Luttschwager said. "We've proven that we can play with anybody and we wanted to show that from the get-go."
The Warriors are making another trip to Springfield after a second-place finish in 2017 and a third-place effort in 2018.
"These girls believe in themselves," Slater said. "And that counts for a lot."