Blakemore's big night leads Whitfield to victory against Westminster

TOWN AND COUNTRY — On a team rife with youthful talent, Kelsey Blakemore knows as a senior guard for the Whitfield girls basketball team, it’s her job to provide a steadying hand.
While Blakemore has had to play the role of sage leader to the young upstarts, something very important shouldn’t get lost in the shuffle.
As she showed in the Warriors’ 55-48 win Friday at Westminster, Blakemore is as talented as they come. She ran through the Westminster defense to the tune of 32 points.
“When I’m out there, I don’t really keep up with my points, if that makes sense,” Blakemore said. “I just play and try to do my best to do whatever I can to keep my team winning. If I have to, I’ll score 32. If I have to, I’ll score more. It’s all about the team.”
Blakemore’s effort was fairly consistent Friday with quarters of eight, six, seven and 11 points. Try as she might, though, Westminster never fully went away. The 32 points are a new career high for Blakemore, who had previously established a high-water mark with 28 points in a win over St. Dominic Jan. 29.
As much as it was a credit to the Wildcats for hanging around during Blakemore’s career night, Whitfield coach Mike Slater credited Blakemore for the high level of leadership she continues to show the younger girls for the Warriors.
“Aside from that 32, towards the end when we were playing keep away, she was just inside the elbow and she brings it out, I turned and said ‘that’s my senior right there,’” Slater said. “I love the youth, I do, but they get so excited and they do this and that but, that right there, that’s experience. That’s know how. That’s I’ve been here and hey let’s calm this down and let me show you how to close this out. Westminster is a good team with a great coach and that’s a dangerous combination. You can’t just come in here and assume things. We’d go on those runs and you know they were too. Our job is to shorten their runs and, hopefully, spread our out.”
In a game of runs, Whitfield (18-3, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) led by 10 in the first quarter before Westminster came back to take a brief second quarter lead before the Warriors reestablished the advantage by halftime with the 24-18 lead and, try as Westminster might, the Wildcats could never come up with a run to challenge the visitors in the end.
Westminster coach Kat Martin said that Blakemore’s success, coupled with some fundamental troubles experienced by the Wildcats (16-4, No. 5 small schools) weren’t a good mix.
“We talked about consistency in postgame in individuals and as a team,” Martin said. “Free throws, turnovers and offensive rebounds are all things that we can control. That’s what beat us tonight. Kelsey is a special player, she exploits mismatches and she demands the ball. Every possession, she went hard. She’s playing like a senior on a mission.”
Aside from Blakemore’s binge, sophomore forward Brooklyn Rhodes added 12 points.
Sophomore forward Julia Coleman led Westminster with 17 points while junior guard Brooke Highmark added 15 in the defeat.
Things don’t figure to get any easier for Whitfield as the Warriors head back on the road at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a clash of top small-school teams when the team heads to Incarnate Word (18-0, No. 1 small-schools).
“We know we’ve got our hands full,” Slater said. “Coming into today, we know that playing Westminster and playing Incarnate is going to get us ready. It’s going to help us make sure we’re going into the postseason the right way. Crazy as it may sound, I like the way our schedule is built so we can do that.”