Blakemore's big night leads Whitfield to victory against Westminster

“Aside from that 32, towards the end when we were playing keep away, she was just inside the elbow and she brings it out, I turned and said ‘that’s my senior right there,’” Slater said. “I love the youth, I do, but they get so excited and they do this and that but, that right there, that’s experience. That’s know how. That’s I’ve been here and hey let’s calm this down and let me show you how to close this out. Westminster is a good team with a great coach and that’s a dangerous combination. You can’t just come in here and assume things. We’d go on those runs and you know they were too. Our job is to shorten their runs and, hopefully, spread our out.”