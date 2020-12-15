Blakeny shoots Lutheran North to victory against Parkway North

“We’ve been working a lot on our shooting,” Forrest said. “Ever since I took over, I’ve tried to up our percentage. Even in the summer, we’ve taken a lot of shots because of the fact that so many people zone us. I think we’ve made some good strides and some of these girls are stepping up and knocking down shots. I really think we did (hit shots) well and that was a difference maker in the game.”

To go along with Blakeny’s seven triples, senior guard Cynaa Coleman added two and senior guard Taleah Dilworth and sophomore forward Raven Addison each pitched in a three of their own. Dilworth backed up Blakeny’s effort with 13 points while Coleman added eight.

While North was dialed in from long distance, Parkway North (4-1, No. 2 large-schools) got off to its early lead and then stayed in the game thanks, in large part, to the team’s interior play.

Junior guard/forward Madison Adolphsen scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half while junior forward Chanel Davis scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the second half as the Vikings tried, but failed, to get over the hump.