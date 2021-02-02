Blevins' reluctant 3-pointer helps spark Marquette past Parkway North

CLARKSON VALLEY — Taryn Blevins hesitated for a brief moment.
The Marquette High sophomore was set to launch up another 3-point shot just seconds after her previous triple missed badly.
"I wasn't sure if it was a good idea," Blevins said.
But then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, she heard a voice. It was coach Tim Bowdern giving her the go-ahead.
That was all Blevins needed.
The 5-foot-5 sparkplug calmly swished the long-range bomb.
The fourth-quarter basket, which almost didn't happen, kick-started the Mustangs on a seven-point blitz that allowed them to pull away to a 70-61 win over Parkway North in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool affair Tuesday at Marquette.
The Mustangs (13-3, 2-0) won their fourth in a row and sixth in the last seven tries.
Senior winger Kennedi Watkins led the way for Marquette with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Junior forward Katie Baumgartner added 21 points. Ali Fitzgerald had 10 points and 14 boards.
But it was a straight-away jumper from Blevins that served as the key play of the game.
"Big basket, real big," said Baumgartner.
Added Watkins, "It's not a surprise — she can shoot."
Blevins, who finished with nine points, became a reluctant heroine in a contest that featured several impressive individual performances. Parkway North senior Aliyah Williams, a 5-3 dynamo, finished with a game-high 25 points and teamed with forward Chanel Davis to give the Vikings (12-6, 1-1) a strong inside-outside attack. Davis finished with 15 points.
With Marquette clinging to a 51-49 lead early in the final frame, Blevins tossed up a 3-pointer that missed the mark. A teammate grabbed the rebound and quickly kick it back out to Blevins, who was wide open.
"I thought about making smarter choices," Blevins said. "But, I'm confident in my shot. I heard (Bowdern) and I said to myself, 'All right, it's cool.' So I let it fly."
Following a defensive stop, Fitzgerald converted off an offensive rebound to push the lead to 56-49. Baumgartner added two foul shots on the next possession.
The 7-0 blitz took a mere 33 seconds and changed the entire complexion of the game.
"They just wore us down," Parkway North coach Brett Katz said.
The Vikings climbed out of an early 31-23 hole to take a 46-41 lead on jumper by Williams with 3 minutes 9 seconds left in the third quarter.
Marquette promptly closed the period on a 10-3 run to take a two-point lead heading into the final stanza. Emma Morrow highlighted the outburst with back-to-back baskets. Watkins, who will continue her career at Southeast Missouri State University, scored on a steal and layup at the horn to break the tie.
Parkway North never got closer than to within five points after the early fourth period salvo.
"We missed a ton of shots in close and we were in foul trouble most of the night," Bowdern said. "But eventually, our pace of play took over the game."
The Mustangs have won two in a row over North, including a 55-37 win in the Visitation tournament in late December. That triumph snapped the Vikings' nine-game winning streak over Marquette, a streak that lasted 10 years and 11 days.
Marquette is off to its best 16-game start since at least 1999. The 2005-2006 squad won 12 of its first 16 contests.
"I like where we are for now," Bowdern said. "I've tried for the last two years to stack our games up so we can play as many tough teams as possible. We've got to keep getting better."
Marquette plays host to Vashon on Wednesday and will face Holt and Troy in non-league affairs down the road.
"We feel like we've got a lot of skill and heart," Baumgartner said. "We've just got to keep bringing it."