Blevins' reluctant 3-pointer helps spark Marquette past Parkway North

Marquette promptly closed the period on a 10-3 run to take a two-point lead heading into the final stanza. Emma Morrow highlighted the outburst with back-to-back baskets. Watkins, who will continue her career at Southeast Missouri State University, scored on a steal and layup at the horn to break the tie.

Parkway North never got closer than to within five points after the early fourth period salvo.

"We missed a ton of shots in close and we were in foul trouble most of the night," Bowdern said. "But eventually, our pace of play took over the game."

The Mustangs have won two in a row over North, including a 55-37 win in the Visitation tournament in late December. That triumph snapped the Vikings' nine-game winning streak over Marquette, a streak that lasted 10 years and 11 days.

Marquette is off to its best 16-game start since at least 1999. The 2005-2006 squad won 12 of its first 16 contests.

"I like where we are for now," Bowdern said. "I've tried for the last two years to stack our games up so we can play as many tough teams as possible. We've got to keep getting better."

Marquette plays host to Vashon on Wednesday and will face Holt and Troy in non-league affairs down the road.