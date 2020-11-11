Bostic, Green and Watkins take guesswork out of their future, sign to play Division I

She always wants to guard the best offensive player on the other team and has since she was in fifth grade. Her club team went to Chicago and there was talk of an opposing player who was supposed to be an elite scorer.

Bostic shut her down and has embraced the role of defensive bulldog ever since. She takes an immense amount of satisfaction when she’s locking up an opponent and they’re begging the referee for a foul. Even better is when they give up and stop dribbling all together.

“That’s fun, too,” she said.

Bostic, 17, has been prolific at Gateway STEM. As a junior she averaged better than 14 points, nearly five rebounds, more than six assists and five steals per game. For her career Bostic has scored 1,161 points and made 550 steals. As a freshman she averaged nearly nine steals per game.

Aside from all the other questions surrounding the winter basketball season, Bostic has another one to wrestle with — where will she play her last year of high school?

At the moment Gateway STEM isn’t sure it has enough players to field a varsity team. Should the Jaguars be unable to do so, Bostic would then play for the Public High League team closest to her home. It looks like Miller Career Academy or Vashon at the moment, but it’s still undetermined.