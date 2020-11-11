Bostic, Green and Watkins take guesswork out of their future, sign to play Division I

Mar’shaun Bostic, Jaliyah Green and Kennedi Watkins have no crystal ball.
They’re not clairvoyant nor are they fortune tellers.
They do not know what the winter holds as they embark on their senior seasons of high school basketball.
Will games be played? Will they be shut down? Will their families get to watch?
None of those questions have concrete answers because in 2020 concrete answers are hard to find.
But what Bostic, Green and Watkins do know is there will be basketball in their future. Be it in high school or college.
Wednesday was national signing day for all sports other than football. The earliest football players can sign is Dec. 16.
Bostic, Green and Watkins signed binding national letters of intent to play basketball at the NCAA Division I level. Bostic inked with Auburn. Green and Watkins are headed to Southeast Missouri State.
In a year where so much of normal life has been uprooted by the coronavirus pandemic, this trio joined hundreds of area senior athletes in achieving their long-held goal of signing to play college sports. It’s not something they take lightly.
“Today is definitely a blessing in my eyes,” Watkins said. “I never took the recruiting process for granted. It’s a good moment.”
A 5-foot-10 small forward at Marquette High, Watkins couldn’t believe signing day was really here. That it was her turn after watching so many others take this step. There was a time Watkins didn’t think it would be real because she didn’t think she was good enough.
“I used to suck growing up,” she said with a laugh.
You’d never know it now. As a junior, Watkins averaged nearly 17 points and nine rebounds per game while chipping in more than three steals and nearly three assists every night. In her three-year varsity career, Watkins has scored 1,229 points and hauled in 591 rebounds. She’s led the Mustangs in scoring all three years and was the team leader in rebounds as a sophomore and junior. As a freshman she tied for the team lead.
Watkins, 18, is still developing her all-around talents. She went from being thrown in the post as a young player to really developing her guard skills during high school. She’s versatile enough to play under the basket or step out on the perimeter, put the ball on the floor and attack the basket.
“I’m very versatile,” she said. “I’ve transitioned to a guard.”
It was that versatility that sold SEMO on Watkins. SEMO sold itself to Watkins by being the first to believe in her. Heading into her sophomore year, the Redhawks were the first program to offer her a scholarship. The relationship started then and it only grew stronger over time.
She considered SIU Carbondale and Grambling, but there was always something about SEMO.
“Once it came down to it, I thought SEMO was the best fit for me,” Watkins said.
It didn’t help the cause that she’d been on campus for a visit prior to COVID-19 wreaking havoc with recruiting, on-campus visits and the like. Watkins got her tour in the summer of 2019 but never did get to either SIU or Grambling.
“I wanted to lock in and have something in place,” Watkins said. “That’s why I chose SEMO.”
Bostic never did get the chance to visit Auburn. A standout all-around guard at Gateway STEM, Bostic was scheduled to visit in March and get a lay of the land. That visit was canceled days before she was set to arrive. She did get to see Auburn’s campus through a Zoom tour.
“The recruiting process has been stressful,” Bostic said. “You couldn’t visit schools or camps or anything like that. You have to pick a school and hope that’s where your heart is at.”
It came down to Auburn or Missouri for Bostic. She said a big part of her decision was the style of play of each program. A 5-foot-9 point guard, Bostic likes to get up and down the floor. And she loves nothing more than creating chaos on the defensive end.
“That’s what I do best,” Bostic said.
She always wants to guard the best offensive player on the other team and has since she was in fifth grade. Her club team went to Chicago and there was talk of an opposing player who was supposed to be an elite scorer.
Bostic shut her down and has embraced the role of defensive bulldog ever since. She takes an immense amount of satisfaction when she’s locking up an opponent and they’re begging the referee for a foul. Even better is when they give up and stop dribbling all together.
“That’s fun, too,” she said.
Bostic, 17, has been prolific at Gateway STEM. As a junior she averaged better than 14 points, nearly five rebounds, more than six assists and five steals per game. For her career Bostic has scored 1,161 points and made 550 steals. As a freshman she averaged nearly nine steals per game.
Aside from all the other questions surrounding the winter basketball season, Bostic has another one to wrestle with — where will she play her last year of high school?
At the moment Gateway STEM isn’t sure it has enough players to field a varsity team. Should the Jaguars be unable to do so, Bostic would then play for the Public High League team closest to her home. It looks like Miller Career Academy or Vashon at the moment, but it’s still undetermined.
“It’s upsetting, they’re saying Gateway might not have a team,” Bostic said. “Your senior season is supposed to be your best season. (If Gateway doesn’t field a team) it will be a new opportunity.”
Of the trio, Green has the best opportunity at having a full senior season. St. Louis City and St. Louis County implemented the most restrictive measures to combat the pandemic previously and as cases rise across the region and state there is talk of more restrictions returning. At Holt High in Wentzville, Green and her teammates would not be subject to those restrictions. But she’s not making any assumptions.
“I’ve been waiting for my senior year a long time,” Green said. “It’s scary that it can be taken away at any moment.”
A 5-foot-10 guard, Green has been showcasing her talents on the varsity the past three years. As a junior she averaged nearly 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals per game. She’s scored 944 career points and led the Indians in scoring her junior and sophomore seasons.
Among the most impressive statistics of Green’s career is she’s attempted no fewer than 100 free throws every season. Last winter she was fantastic at the charity stripe as she made 102 of her 128 attempts.
Like Watkins, Green picked SEMO because of the relationship she built with coaching staff. She visited campus many times before the pandemic and the Cape Girardeau campus feels like a second home.
“The coaches are great,” Green said. “They’ve known me a long time. It felt good to know that someone wanted me that much.”
After years of playing against each other, Green and Watkins will join forces at SEMO. Green is looking forward to what they can do together.
“We’ve played against each other for a while now,” she said. “It’s always been good competition. To know she’s coming with me is great.”
For this trio to know basketball is in their future is comforting. They don’t need tarot cards or a crystal ball to see that.
“That’s why I’m not too upset,” Green said. “I know I’m going to have four more years that I get to play.”
