Bostic helps spark Vashon past Lutheran South and into first quarterfinal since 2002

AFFTON — Vashon senior Marshaun Bostic could sense the sectional jitters.
The Wolverines missed 11 of their first 13 shots, several within a few feet of the rim, and Bostic knew something needed to be done.
So she decided to do everything.
Bostic scored 14 points, dished out nine assists and swiped nine steals as Vashon overcame a sluggish start to defeat Lutheran South 65-41 in a Class 4 sectional on Wednesday.
Vashon (16-1), which advanced to its first quarterfinal since 2002, will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Park Hills Central (20-4) in a Class 4 quarterfinal.
There was no sign of impending offensive struggles for Vashon on its first two possessions when sophomore Raychel Jones scored on a putback and Azaria Moore dropped in a 14-foot baseline jumper off a Bostic feed to open a quick 4-0 lead.
But the Wolverines missed their next 11 shots, including several from in close. Compounding the problem was that Jones, Vashon’s top scorer throughout the season, was relegated to the bench with two quick fouls.
“It was nerves, jitters. We missed a bunch of easy layups, but everybody stepped up when Raychel Jones got in foul trouble,” Vashon coach John Albert said.
Sophomore Kanitra Barnett and senior Chrissy Dudley came off the bench and immediately made an impact. Barnett scored on a short jumper in the paint and Dudley drained a corner 3-pointer. Together, the two combined for 13 points and six rebounds in the first half.
“You’ve got to be ready to go out there and give it your best effort whenever Coach (Albert) calls your name,” Barnett said.
Dudley, who averages less a point per game, scored nine points in relief of Jones.
“You can’t be anything but happy for kids like that,” Albert said. “She’s been here for four years, and you can see the growth in her from year one to year four.
Meanwhile the full-court defense of Vashon forced Lutheran South into a pace outside of its comfort zone. Even when the Lancers broke into the frontcourt on a 2-on-1 break, passes and shots missed their targets.
Vashon held Lutheran South to 1-for-11 shooting from the field, forced 10 turnovers and led 14-3 after one quarter.
“We just didn’t take a deep breath and execute offensively from the foul line and from around the basket early in the game and that’s where it got away from us,” Lutheran South coach Ben Ealick said.
But the game did not get away from Lutheran South until Bostic literally began taking it away.
Bostic picked off passes, stole dribbles, poked the ball from behind and slapped the ball out of grasps. She scored 11 first half points, had six assists and five steals and Vashon opened a 35-9 lead at halftime.
“She can impact the game in so many ways, not just scoring, but rebounds, assists, steals, and when we need a bucket, she’s going to push the tempo and go get a bucket for us,” Albert said.
Bostic, an Auburn University signee, twice came to the bench for a breather after visibly spending every ounce of energy she had to give. She takes pride in her defensive excellence and says the secret to playing great defense is being a step ahead of your opponent.
“You’ve got to move your feet, know every move, keep working hard and don’t let them get past you,” Bostic said.
But Bostic was not finished after she stole the ball. She sliced into the gaps of the Lutheran South zone and found open players both on the perimeter and on the baseline. Vashon began to execute in the half court, scored 21 points in the third quarter and led 55-24 after three.
“Coach (Albert) tells me to penetrate and look for the open man, and when they’re open, they knock it down,” Bostic said.
One of those players knocking down shots in the second half was Jones, who recovered from foul trouble to tie Bostic with a team-high 14 points, including a pair of threes.
Last season as a freshman, Jones was the leading scorer for Vashon averaging 17 points per game. With an influx of new players this season like Bostic, senior Nariyah Simmons and senior Kiyah Cooper, Jones has seamlessly blended into a complementary role as all four of those Wolverines average double-figures in scoring.
“Everybody on our team can play, so when I’m not doing my best, it’s good to know my team will still go to work,” Jones said.
During the national anthem, the Vashon players stand in a line, arm interlocked in arm, a fitting symbol of the way they have shared the ball and the spotlight this season.
“It’s been really fun blending them together with us,” Barnett said. “We’re all family, we’ve bonded and it’s been great.”