Bostic helps spark Vashon past Lutheran South and into first quarterfinal since 2002

“She can impact the game in so many ways, not just scoring, but rebounds, assists, steals, and when we need a bucket, she’s going to push the tempo and go get a bucket for us,” Albert said.

Bostic, an Auburn University signee, twice came to the bench for a breather after visibly spending every ounce of energy she had to give. She takes pride in her defensive excellence and says the secret to playing great defense is being a step ahead of your opponent.

“You’ve got to move your feet, know every move, keep working hard and don’t let them get past you,” Bostic said.

But Bostic was not finished after she stole the ball. She sliced into the gaps of the Lutheran South zone and found open players both on the perimeter and on the baseline. Vashon began to execute in the half court, scored 21 points in the third quarter and led 55-24 after three.

“Coach (Albert) tells me to penetrate and look for the open man, and when they’re open, they knock it down,” Bostic said.

One of those players knocking down shots in the second half was Jones, who recovered from foul trouble to tie Bostic with a team-high 14 points, including a pair of threes.