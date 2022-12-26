Boulay propels hot-shooting Eureka to victory over Visitation at Viz Christmas Tourney

TOWN AND COUNTRY – Bailey Boulay is affectionately known as a “Swiss army knife” by Eureka girls basketball coach James Alsup.

“Whatever we need, she can usually pull out and help us,” Alsup said.

And after a huge halftime lead against Visitation dwindled to single digits on Monday, Boulay summoned her survival tool.

Boulay scored a career-high 26 points, including eight in a third-quarter flurry to help Eureka defeat Visitation 75-69 Monday in a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal matchup.

Eureka (8-3), which won its fourth consecutive game, advanced to the Viz Tourney semifinals for the second successive season and will face John Burroughs (9-1) at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Visitation (6-2) will square off against Parkway South (8-1) in a consolation bracket matchup at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In the first meeting between the teams since 2004, Eureka jumped out to a 16-point halftime lead by shooting a blistering 67% from the field and draining eight of 13 shots from beyond the arc.

But the intermission temporarily cooled off the Wildcats. Eureka missed its first nine shots after halftime, and when Visitation senior Lucie Schwartz received a perfect full-court pass from Grace Restovich and dropped in a breakaway layup, the Vivettes had sliced the deficit to 46-38.

“The (halftime) message was simple — just win possessions,” Visitation coach John Sheridan said. “As we won a couple possessions, we got more comfortable and more confident.”

Then Boulay summoned the can opener.

She intercepted a pass at midcourt and powered into the lane for a tough layup. Then, she blocked a 3-point attempt, retrieved the loose ball and raced coast-to-coast for another hoop. She finished off the flurry with a corner 3-pointer, scoring eight points in 45 seconds to put Eureka back in command.

“We were going too fast, and we just needed to take a breath and control ourselves,” Boulay said. “That (sequence) definitely helped us regain our momentum and helped us get back on a roll.”

The Wildcats began their shooting excellence seven hours before game time, when during a four-ball shooting drill, Eureka ended on four makes.

Senior Natalie Harry drained a wing 3-pointer to start the game and Megan McCune and Boulay drilled consecutive 3s soon thereafter. Eureka went 9-for-13 from the field with seven different players finding the scoresheet, and the Wildcats built a 23-15 lead after one quarter.

“We swing the ball, we’re always looking for that one more (pass) and we have a lot of strong shooters,” said Boulay, who also led the state runner-up Eureka girls lacrosse team in scoring with 48 goals last spring.

Senior Kate Restovich helped Visitation stay within striking distance with nine points in the first quarter, but outstanding man-to-man defense by junior Maison Smith and a change of how the Wildcats handled ball screens, held Restovich without another field goal until late in the third quarter.

“We knew we had to communicate really well,” Smith said. “(Restovich) is a really good shooter, so whoever got switched onto her had to get out to her.”

To try to neutralize to the Eureka shooters, Visitation employed a defensive lineup consisting of five guards, and the Wildcats found the mismatch. Junior Zoe Cuneio used crafty post moves and a soft midrange jumper to score a season-high 16 points, 10 in the first half as Eureka opened a 44-28 halftime lead.

“My teammates did a good job drawing out their defenders and making space where they could pass it to me, so I got the ball a lot more,” Cuneio said.

An 8-0 Visitation run to open the second half was answered by the Swiss army knife, Boulay as Eureka restored a 58-41 lead after three quarters, but the Vivettes, which were playing in a Viz Christmas Tourney quarterfinal for the first time since 2012, had another run left in them.

Schwartz hit a runner in the lane and sunk a corner 3, and Grace Restovich drained another 3-ball to cut the deficit to 71-66 in the final minute.

“We have five seniors and all are really good leaders in their own way. They were not going to give up,” Sheridan said.

But Boulay unveiled the scissors, cutting away the final hopes for Visitation by going 4-for-4 at the free-throw line in the final minute to send Eureka to the semifinals.

Since a 44-30 loss to O’Fallon on Dec. 10, Eureka has scored at least 60 points in each game of during a four-game winning streak, including a season-high 75 on Tuesday where nine different players found the scoresheet.

“Our bench is deep and whether you’re starting or not, everyone knows that when it’s their time, they need to get down and do whatever is needed,” Boulay said.

Much like a Swiss army knife.