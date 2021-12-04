Boulay's buzzer-beater lifts Eureka over Hickman in Troy tournament girls final

Third-seeded Hickman (3-1), which got a game-high 15 points from sophomore forward Ashtyn Klusmeyer, 11 points from freshman guard Sy'Rae Stemmons and 9 from freshman guard Jayla Griffith, held a 14-10 lead after one quarter.

The Kewpies extended the lead to six early in the second quarter before three straight 3-pointers — two by Harty — put the Wildcats up by three. Eureka led 32-30 at the halftime break.

The Wildcats drilled seven 3-pointers in the opening half to give them 17 in the tournament. The tourney record of 19 appeared to be in jeopardy, but they did not make a trey in the second half.

“We shot well in the first half, but they took away our space a little bit in the second half and we didn't get many off,” Alsup said.

The third quarter was a low-scoring affair with Hickman holding a 7-4 advantage to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Eureka scored the first five points of the final quarter to go up by four, but Hickman answered with five straight and seven out of eight to lead 45-43 with 1 minute, 21 seconds to play.