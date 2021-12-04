Boulay's buzzer-beater lifts Eureka over Hickman in Troy tournament girls final

TROY, Mo. — Bailey Boulay quickly assessed the situation.
The Eureka sophomore guard took a pass from fellow sophomore guard Maison Smith, gathered control in the paint and put a seven-foot shot off the glass and in just ahead of the buzzer to give the Wildcats a thrilling 47-45 win over Hickman in the Troy Invitational girls basketball championship Saturday night at Troy Buchanan High.
“I saw the time. I looked around and I didn't see everyone, so I just drove and shot it and it went in,” Boulay said. “It was awesome. I looked around and saw all my teammates running.”
Fourth-seeded Eureka (2-1) won its fifth Troy tournament title and first since 2013.
“Survived is a good word because we turned it over a bunch of times and gave them a lot of extra looks at the basket,” Wildcats coach James Alsup said. “But, we gave ourselves a chance and Bailey pulled it out of the fire for us.”
Boulay had 12 points to lead a balanced Eureka scoring attack, as Smith scored 10 points, junior guard Natalie Harty had 9 points on a trio of 3-pointers and junior guard Kaylee Gross tossed in 8 points.
“It was definitely a team win,” Boulay said. “I just happened to have the ball at the end to make the basket, but without my team we would not have pulled through and won the game.”
Third-seeded Hickman (3-1), which got a game-high 15 points from sophomore forward Ashtyn Klusmeyer, 11 points from freshman guard Sy'Rae Stemmons and 9 from freshman guard Jayla Griffith, held a 14-10 lead after one quarter.
The Kewpies extended the lead to six early in the second quarter before three straight 3-pointers — two by Harty — put the Wildcats up by three. Eureka led 32-30 at the halftime break.
The Wildcats drilled seven 3-pointers in the opening half to give them 17 in the tournament. The tourney record of 19 appeared to be in jeopardy, but they did not make a trey in the second half.
“We shot well in the first half, but they took away our space a little bit in the second half and we didn't get many off,” Alsup said.
The third quarter was a low-scoring affair with Hickman holding a 7-4 advantage to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Eureka scored the first five points of the final quarter to go up by four, but Hickman answered with five straight and seven out of eight to lead 45-43 with 1 minute, 21 seconds to play.
Gross converted a driving layup with 45 seconds left and the Wildcats caught a break when the Kewpies were called for traveling with 30 seconds to play.
“I think our pressure kind of wore on them eventually and with tired legs it's hard to make shots,” Alsup said.
Eureka kept it for one final shot and eventually got it into the hands of Boulay for the game-winner.
“She's a sophomore, but basketball-wise, she's not a sophomore. She's played a lot of ball in her life,” Alsup said. “We were just going with our open set there and we were looking to eventually attack with the rim. We almost turned it over, but Maison corralled it and got it to Bailey and she attacked the rim and finished it. Nice job by Bailey.”