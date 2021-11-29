Box: Affton 34, Hancock 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|7
|8
|7
|12
|34
|Hancock
|9
|2
|6
|7
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|1-1
|0-0
|49/24
|69/34
|Hancock
|0-2
|0-0
|41/20
|91/46
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amelia Wilson (#11, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|11
|2-5
|1-2
|4-4
|1
|Taylor Williams (#23, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|8
|3-5
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|Emma Grana (#24, 5-7, G, So.)
|7
|2-8
|0-1
|3-4
|3
|Grace Grana (#14, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0-8
|5
|Elizabeth Boyd (#33, 6-0, C, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
