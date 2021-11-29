 Skip to main content
Box: Affton 34, Hancock 24
Box: Affton 34, Hancock 24

1234Final
Affton7871234
Hancock926724
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton1-10-049/2469/34
Hancock0-20-041/2091/46
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amelia Wilson (#11, 5-9, F, Fr.)112-51-24-41
Taylor Williams (#23, 5-6, G, Jr.)83-50-12-40
Emma Grana (#24, 5-7, G, So.)72-80-13-43
Grace Grana (#14, 5-8, F, Sr.)63-500-85
Elizabeth Boyd (#33, 6-0, C, So.)21-3000
Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
