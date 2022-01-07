 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Affton 39, Gateway Science Academy 15
Box: Affton 39, Gateway Science Academy 15

1234Final
Gateway Science Academy0221115
Affton17136339
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Science Academy0-40-086/22176/44
Affton2-70-0251/63395/99
Gateway Science Academy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Williams (#23, 5-6, G, Jr.)156-100-23-90
Emma Grana (#24, 5-7, G, So.)81-62-400
Amelia Wilson (#11, 5-9, F, Fr.)73-80-21-10
Sydney Paglusch (#5, 5-2, G, So.)63-80-201
Makiyah Thomas (#30, 5-9, F, So.)21-6001
Grace Grana (#14, 5-8, F, Sr.)10-301-42
