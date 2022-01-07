Box: Affton 39, Gateway Science Academy 15

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Science Academy
|0
|2
|2
|11
|15
|Affton
|17
|13
|6
|3
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Science Academy
|0-4
|0-0
|86/22
|176/44
|Affton
|2-7
|0-0
|251/63
|395/99
|Gateway Science Academy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Williams (#23, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|15
|6-10
|0-2
|3-9
|0
|Emma Grana (#24, 5-7, G, So.)
|8
|1-6
|2-4
|0
|0
|Amelia Wilson (#11, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|7
|3-8
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|Sydney Paglusch (#5, 5-2, G, So.)
|6
|3-8
|0-2
|0
|1
|Makiyah Thomas (#30, 5-9, F, So.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|1
|Grace Grana (#14, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-3
|0
|1-4
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.