|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|2
|13
|6
|8
|29
|Affton
|8
|8
|13
|11
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|8-12
|1-4
|777/39
|879/44
|Affton
|8-7
|1-3
|565/28
|531/27
People are also reading…
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emma Grana (#14, 5-7, SF, Jr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Amelia Wilson (#11, 5-8, SG, So.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-6
|2
|Anna Daughtry (#3, 5-4, PG, So.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|1
|Bridgit Olesia (#10, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-4
|0
|Sydney Paglusch (#5, 5-3, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-4
|4