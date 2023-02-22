|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|8
|15
|10
|8
|41
|Hazelwood East
|6
|4
|3
|6
|19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|15-7
|6-3
|855/39
|727/33
|Hazelwood East
|7-15
|4-5
|610/28
|1021/46
People are also reading…
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emma Grana (#14, 5-7, SF, Jr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|1
|Amelia Wilson (#11, 5-8, SG, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|0
|Bridgit Olesia (#10, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|2
|Sydney Paglusch (#5, 5-3, PG, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|1
|Anna Daughtry (#3, 5-4, PG, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Elena Moder (#13, 5-6, SG, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|2
|Amelia Daughtry (#12, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.