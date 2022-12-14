Box: Affton 44, Bayless 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|6
|6
|15
|2
|29
|Affton
|10
|10
|15
|9
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|1-3
|0-0
|125/31
|203/51
|Affton
|5-3
|1-1
|313/78
|272/68
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Williams (#23, 5-5, Sr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-6
|0
|Amelia Wilson (#11, 5-8, So.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-6
|2
|Emma Grana (#14, 5-7, Jr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|1
|Bridgit Olesia (#10, 5-10, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Sydney Paglusch (#5, 5-3, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Makiyah Thomas (#24, 5-9, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0