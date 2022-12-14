 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Affton 44, Bayless 29

  • 0
1234Final
Bayless6615229
Affton101015944
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless1-30-0125/31203/51
Affton5-31-1313/78272/68

People are also reading…

Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Williams (#23, 5-5, Sr.)12313-60
Amelia Wilson (#11, 5-8, So.)12502-62
Emma Grana (#14, 5-7, Jr.)10311-21
Bridgit Olesia (#10, 5-10, Jr.)63003
Sydney Paglusch (#5, 5-3, Jr.)21000
Makiyah Thomas (#24, 5-9, Jr.)21000
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls basketball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News