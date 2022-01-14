 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Affton 44, Medicine and Bioscience 21
Box: Affton 44, Medicine and Bioscience 21

1234Final
Affton71912644
Medicine and Bioscience6210321
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton3-80-0330/30458/42
Medicine and Bioscience0-120-3177/16573/52
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Williams (#23, 5-6, G, Jr.)207-1206-90
Amelia Wilson (#11, 5-9, F, Fr.)103-604-62
Makiyah Thomas (#30, 5-9, F, So.)84-600-11
Sydney Paglusch (#5, 5-2, G, So.)42-40-201
Elizabeth Boyd (#33, 6-0, C, So.)21-3000
Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
