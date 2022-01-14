Box: Affton 44, Medicine and Bioscience 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|7
|19
|12
|6
|44
|Medicine and Bioscience
|6
|2
|10
|3
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|3-8
|0-0
|330/30
|458/42
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-12
|0-3
|177/16
|573/52
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Williams (#23, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|20
|7-12
|0
|6-9
|0
|Amelia Wilson (#11, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|10
|3-6
|0
|4-6
|2
|Makiyah Thomas (#30, 5-9, F, So.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0-1
|1
|Sydney Paglusch (#5, 5-2, G, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|Elizabeth Boyd (#33, 6-0, C, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
