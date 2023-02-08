|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|12
|8
|10
|16
|46
|McCluer North
|11
|10
|5
|13
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|10-7
|2-3
|650/38
|592/35
|McCluer North
|9-10
|1-1
|752/44
|759/45
People are also reading…
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amelia Wilson (#11, 5-8, SG, So.)
|17
|7-11
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|Emma Grana (#14, 5-7, SF, Jr.)
|12
|3-7
|1-3
|3-3
|0
|Anna Daughtry (#3, 5-4, PG, So.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|1
|Elena Moder (#13, 5-6, SG, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1-2
|1-2
|4
|Sydney Paglusch (#5, 5-3, PG, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|Bridgit Olesia (#10, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.