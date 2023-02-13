|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|9
|8
|10
|6
|33
|Albion Edwards County
|19
|20
|19
|9
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|12-14
|7-3
|998/38
|1058/41
|Albion Edwards County
|1-0
|0-0
|67/3
|33/1
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mallory Kimbrell (#15, Sr.)
|9
|4-12
|0-6
|1-5
|1
|Kaylee Juenger (#10, Sr.)
|7
|3-5
|0-3
|1-4
|5
|Peyton Houser (#4, Jr.)
|7
|3-3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Ainslee Sullivan (#40, Sr.)
|5
|2-5
|0
|1-1
|2
|Abby Meyer (#24)
|3
|0-1
|0
|3-4
|3
|Mallory Kohnen (#31)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.