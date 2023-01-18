Box: Althoff 43, Alton Marquette 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton Marquette
|2
|9
|9
|8
|28
|Althoff
|15
|8
|11
|9
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton Marquette
|12-10
|7-1
|880/40
|850/39
|Althoff
|14-6
|4-2
|1031/47
|810/37
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allie Weiner (#30, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|8
|1-6
|2-4
|0
|3
|Haley Rodgers (5-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-8
|0
|0
|Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-4
|0
|2
|Olivia Kratschmer (#24, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-1
|0
|2
|Kel'c Robinson (#23, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Addison Pranger (#10, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|1-7
|0-3
|0
|1
|Alton Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.