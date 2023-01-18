 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Althoff 43, Alton Marquette 28

  • 0
1234Final
Alton Marquette299828
Althoff15811943
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette12-107-1880/40850/39
Althoff14-64-21031/47810/37

People are also reading…

Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Allie Weiner (#30, 5-6, G, Fr.)81-62-403
Haley Rodgers (5-4, G, Sr.)60-22-800
Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)51-31-402
Olivia Kratschmer (#24, 5-10, F, Sr.)42-60-102
Kel'c Robinson (#23, 5-6, G, So.)301-101
Addison Pranger (#10, 5-6, G, So.)21-70-301
Alton Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News