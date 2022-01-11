Box: Althoff 43, Cahokia 10

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|16
|11
|14
|2
|43
|Cahokia
|0
|4
|2
|4
|10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|7-16
|2-4
|840/37
|1005/44
|Cahokia
|0-6
|0-3
|56/2
|254/11
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)
|12
|5-9
|0
|2-2
|0
|Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)
|11
|4-7
|1-2
|0
|0
|Anna Brewer (#20, G, So.)
|9
|1-3
|1-2
|4-6
|0
|Olivia Morris (#14, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Baylee Turner (#13, F, So.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|1
|Molly Distler (#5, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Claire Nash (#2, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-6
|0-2
|0
|0
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
