Box: Althoff 43, Cahokia 10
1234Final
Althoff161114243
Cahokia042410
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff7-162-4840/371005/44
Cahokia0-60-356/2254/11
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)125-902-20
Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)114-71-200
Anna Brewer (#20, G, So.)91-31-24-60
Olivia Morris (#14, G, Sr.)31-301-20
Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)21-5000
Baylee Turner (#13, F, So.)21-6001
Molly Distler (#5, G, Fr.)21-4000
Claire Nash (#2, G, Fr.)21-60-200
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
