Box: Althoff 47, Belleville East 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|12
|5
|8
|12
|37
|Althoff
|7
|11
|17
|12
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|4-6
|0-2
|339/34
|421/42
|Althoff
|2-10
|1-1
|413/41
|602/60
|Belleville East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)
|15
|7-10
|0
|1-3
|0
|Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)
|13
|1-3
|0
|11-14
|3
|Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)
|8
|2-4
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|Addison Leib (#33, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-1
|0-3
|5-7
|3
|Olivia Morris (#14, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|4
|Jenna Roper (#21, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Anna Brewer (#20, G, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Molly Distler (#5, G, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
