Box: Althoff 47, Belleville East 37
1234Final
Belleville East12581237
Althoff711171247
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East4-60-2339/34421/42
Althoff2-101-1413/41602/60
Belleville East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)157-1001-30
Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)131-3011-143
Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)82-41-21-42
Addison Leib (#33, G, Jr.)50-10-35-73
Olivia Morris (#14, G, Sr.)21-4004
Jenna Roper (#21, F, Jr.)21-3004
Anna Brewer (#20, G, So.)10-101-20
Molly Distler (#5, G, Fr.)1001-30
News