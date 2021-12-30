 Skip to main content
Box: Althoff 49, Chester 27
Box: Althoff 49, Chester 27

1234Final
Althoff1214101349
Chester1126827
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff5-131-2642/36825/46
Chester6-91-2643/36626/35
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)2110-1301-32
Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)208-121-61-11
Addison Leib (#33, G, Jr.)51-51-1002
Jenna Roper (#21, F, Jr.)21-20-203
Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)1001-23
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
