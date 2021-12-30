Box: Althoff 49, Chester 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|12
|14
|10
|13
|49
|Chester
|1
|12
|6
|8
|27
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|5-13
|1-2
|642/36
|825/46
|Chester
|6-9
|1-2
|643/36
|626/35
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)
|21
|10-13
|0
|1-3
|2
|Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)
|20
|8-12
|1-6
|1-1
|1
|Addison Leib (#33, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-10
|0
|2
|Jenna Roper (#21, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
