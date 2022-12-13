 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Althoff 50, Belleville East 22

1234Final
Althoff1311111550
Belleville East656522
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff8-22-0489/49385/38
Belleville East3-50-2314/31336/34

AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charleece Davis (#11, G, Sr.)174-92-73-61
Anna Brewer (#3, G, Jr.)114-101-201
Bella Peterson (#10, G, Sr.)80-52-52-20
Emilee Travnicek (#23, C, Jr.)84-6003
Alaina Lester (#24, F, Jr.)42-600-20
Brooklyn Hebel (#20, F, Fr.)21-2000
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…

