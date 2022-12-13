Box: Althoff 50, Belleville East 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|13
|11
|11
|15
|50
|Belleville East
|6
|5
|6
|5
|22
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|8-2
|2-0
|489/49
|385/38
|Belleville East
|3-5
|0-2
|314/31
|336/34
People are also reading…
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charleece Davis (#11, G, Sr.)
|17
|4-9
|2-7
|3-6
|1
|Anna Brewer (#3, G, Jr.)
|11
|4-10
|1-2
|0
|1
|Bella Peterson (#10, G, Sr.)
|8
|0-5
|2-5
|2-2
|0
|Emilee Travnicek (#23, C, Jr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|3
|Alaina Lester (#24, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0-2
|0
|Brooklyn Hebel (#20, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.