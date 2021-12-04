Box: Althoff 50, Carbondale 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|8
|13
|12
|17
|50
|Carbondale
|5
|11
|10
|9
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|1-8
|1-1
|308/34
|456/51
|Carbondale
|0-2
|0-2
|68/8
|104/12
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)
|16
|8-13
|0
|0-6
|0
|Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)
|8
|4-14
|0
|0-2
|2
|Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)
|8
|2-10
|0
|4-7
|3
|Jenna Roper (#21, F, Jr.)
|7
|2-4
|0
|3-5
|2
|Addison Leib (#33, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-7
|1-3
|0
|0
|Anna Brewer (#20, G, So.)
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Olivia Morris (#14, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
