Box: Althoff 50, Carbondale 35
1234Final
Althoff813121750
Carbondale51110935
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff1-81-1308/34456/51
Carbondale0-20-268/8104/12
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)168-1300-60
Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)84-1400-22
Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)82-1004-73
Jenna Roper (#21, F, Jr.)72-403-52
Addison Leib (#33, G, Jr.)72-71-300
Anna Brewer (#20, G, So.)20-10-12-21
Olivia Morris (#14, G, Sr.)21-3002
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
