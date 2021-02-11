Box: Althoff 51, Gibault 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gibault
|19
|7
|12
|9
|47
|Althoff
|14
|14
|9
|14
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gibault
|1-2
|0-0
|127/42
|143/48
|Althoff
|1-1
|0-0
|101/34
|108/36
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kailynne Small (#32, Fr.)
|15
|0-3
|5-6
|0
|1
|Maddie Davis (#12, Sr.)
|11
|3-8
|1-4
|2-4
|2
|Melissa Bernal (#30, Sr.)
|9
|0-2
|3-5
|0
|4
|Emma Blaskiewicz (#13, Jr.)
|8
|0-6
|2-4
|2-2
|1
|Emma Schmidt (#11, So.)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|Alyssa Grither (#2, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anaya Davis (#32, Sr.)
|29
|9-18
|1-1
|8-10
|4
|Nariah Parks (#3, Sr.)
|10
|4-8
|0
|2-2
|2
|Emilee Travnicek (#23, Fr.)
|6
|2-7
|0
|2-2
|2
|Megan Herzing (#13, Sr.)
|4
|2-9
|0
|0-1
|2
|Jenna Roper (#12, So.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-2
|0
