 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Althoff 51, Gibault 47
0 comments

Box: Althoff 51, Gibault 47

  • 0
1234Final
Gibault19712947
Althoff141491451
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gibault1-20-0127/42143/48
Althoff1-10-0101/34108/36
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kailynne Small (#32, Fr.)150-35-601
Maddie Davis (#12, Sr.)113-81-42-42
Melissa Bernal (#30, Sr.)90-23-504
Emma Blaskiewicz (#13, Jr.)80-62-42-21
Emma Schmidt (#11, So.)30-21-100
Alyssa Grither (#2, Jr.)10-101-23
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anaya Davis (#32, Sr.)299-181-18-104
Nariah Parks (#3, Sr.)104-802-22
Emilee Travnicek (#23, Fr.)62-702-22
Megan Herzing (#13, Sr.)42-900-12
Jenna Roper (#12, So.)20-202-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Mizzou’s Tilmon and Pinson, often active in wins, were MIA in Wednesday’s loss

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports