Box: Althoff 57, Centralia, Illinois 40

1234Final
Althoff191581557
Centralia, Illinois13891040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff9-23-0546/50425/39
Centralia, Illinois2-72-3376/34453/41

AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emilee Travnicek (#23, C, Jr.)198-1003-62
Charleece Davis (#11, G, Sr.)185-111-65-51
Bella Peterson (#10, G, Sr.)102-62-802
Addison Leib (#33, G, Sr.)52-20-11-21
Jenna Roper (#21, G, Sr.)30-21-200
Anna Brewer (#3, G, Jr.)21-10-10-13
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
