Box: Althoff 57, Centralia, Illinois 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|19
|15
|8
|15
|57
|Centralia, Illinois
|13
|8
|9
|10
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|9-2
|3-0
|546/50
|425/39
|Centralia, Illinois
|2-7
|2-3
|376/34
|453/41
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emilee Travnicek (#23, C, Jr.)
|19
|8-10
|0
|3-6
|2
|Charleece Davis (#11, G, Sr.)
|18
|5-11
|1-6
|5-5
|1
|Bella Peterson (#10, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-6
|2-8
|0
|2
|Addison Leib (#33, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-2
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Jenna Roper (#21, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|Anna Brewer (#3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.