Box: Althoff 59, Gibault 33
Box: Althoff 59, Gibault 33

1234Final
Gibault1188633
Althoff1219141459
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gibault6-130-0736/39888/47
Althoff6-131-2701/37858/45
Gibault
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)246-154-1101
Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)168-9002
Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)136-1501-40
Addison Leib (#33, G, Jr.)63-70-701
