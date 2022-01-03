Box: Althoff 59, Gibault 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gibault
|11
|8
|8
|6
|33
|Althoff
|12
|19
|14
|14
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gibault
|6-13
|0-0
|736/39
|888/47
|Althoff
|6-13
|1-2
|701/37
|858/45
|Gibault
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)
|24
|6-15
|4-11
|0
|1
|Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)
|16
|8-9
|0
|0
|2
|Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)
|13
|6-15
|0
|1-4
|0
|Addison Leib (#33, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-7
|0-7
|0
|1
