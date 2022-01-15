Box: Alton 59, Highland 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|16
|13
|15
|15
|59
|Highland
|7
|12
|12
|5
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|14-3
|3-1
|964/57
|660/39
|Highland
|5-19
|1-6
|873/51
|1135/67
|Alton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiyoko Proctor (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|25
|2
|7
|0-3
|3
|Jarius Powers (#44, 6-0, F, Fr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|3
|Laila Blakeny (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|1
|Alyssa Lewis (#30, 5-7, G, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Renee Raglin (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Khaliyah Goree (#1, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Talia Norman (#33, 6-1, C, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2