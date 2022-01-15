 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Alton 59, Highland 36
Box: Alton 59, Highland 36

1234Final
Alton1613151559
Highland71212536
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton14-33-1964/57660/39
Highland5-191-6873/511135/67
AltonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiyoko Proctor (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)25270-33
Jarius Powers (#44, 6-0, F, Fr.)11501-23
Laila Blakeny (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)8113-41
Alyssa Lewis (#30, 5-7, G, So.)72102
Renee Raglin (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)30102
Khaliyah Goree (#1, 5-6, G, Jr.)30102
Talia Norman (#33, 6-1, C, Fr.)21002
HighlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Larissa Taylor (#24, So.)14133-44
Emma Warner (#22, Sr.)7301-21
Grace Wilke (#15, Jr.)5103-30
Abby Huelsmann (#4, Sr.)42002
Addison Crask (#10, Jr.)4004-40
Abby Schultz (#5, So.)21002
