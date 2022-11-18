Box: Alton 73, Springfield Southeast 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Springfield Southeast
|10
|9
|10
|3
|32
|Alton
|24
|17
|18
|14
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Springfield Southeast
|0-1
|0-0
|32/32
|73/73
|Alton
|1-0
|0-0
|73/73
|32/32
|Springfield Southeast
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gant (#23)
|14
|3
|2
|2-6
|3
|Coleman (#4)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|2
|Walker (#30)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|5
|Crawford (#10)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|4
|Weston (#11)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Pickett (#1)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Echols (#33)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Rollen (#44)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|2
|Alton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jarius Powers (#44, So.)
|18
|8
|0
|2-4
|3
|Kaylea Lacey (#5, 5'9, Fr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0-1
|2
|Kiyoko Proctor (#3, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Alyssa Lewis (#30, Jr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|2
|Talia Norman (#33, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Kyridas Orr (#11, 5-10)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|0
|Laila Blakeny (#24, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|1