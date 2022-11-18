 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Alton 73, Springfield Southeast 32

1234Final
Springfield Southeast10910332
Alton2417181473
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Springfield Southeast0-10-032/3273/73
Alton1-00-073/7332/32

Springfield SoutheastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gant (#23)14322-63
Coleman (#4)6111-22
Walker (#30)4102-45
Crawford (#10)2100-14
Weston (#11)21002
Pickett (#1)21000
Echols (#33)1001-20
Rollen (#44)1001-42
AltonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jarius Powers (#44, So.)18802-43
Kaylea Lacey (#5, 5'9, Fr.)14700-12
Kiyoko Proctor (#3, So.)102203
Alyssa Lewis (#30, Jr.)9121-22
Talia Norman (#33, So.)84004
Kyridas Orr (#11, 5-10)7203-40
Laila Blakeny (#24, Sr.)7112-21
