Box: Alton 80, Granite City 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Alton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|5-17
|0-0
|907/41
|1202/55
|Alton
|25-1
|8-1
|1537/70
|1018/46
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaylyn Wiley (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|19
|6-10
|1-2
|4-6
|2
|Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|5
|0-4
|1-6
|2-2
|1
|Alivia Vaughn (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Hailee Wyatt (#22, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.