Box: Alton 80, Granite City 29

1234Final
Granite City000029
Alton000080
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City5-170-0907/411202/55
Alton25-18-11537/701018/46

Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaylyn Wiley (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)196-101-24-62
Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)50-41-62-21
Alivia Vaughn (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)301-200
Hailee Wyatt (#22, 5-8, F, Jr.)21-2002
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
