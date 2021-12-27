 Skip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 45, Harrisburg, Illinois 24
Box: Alton Marquette 45, Harrisburg, Illinois 24

1234Final
Harrisburg, Illinois000024
Alton Marquette000045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Harrisburg, Illinois0-30-094/31151/50
Alton Marquette9-52-0691/230546/182
Harrisburg, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)13503-50
Megan Meyer (#24, 5-10, C, Sr.)8302-20
