Box: Alton Marquette 49, Bunker Hill 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bunker Hill
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Alton Marquette
|22
|12
|11
|4
|49
-
-
-
-
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bunker Hill
|1-1
|0-1
|29/14
|69/34
|Alton Marquette
|6-3
|1-0
|443/222
|334/167
|Bunker Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-5
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|10
|3-5
|1-5
|1-2
|0
|Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|9
|0-2
|3-11
|0
|0
|Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Patterson (#13, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|Megan Meyer (#24, 5-10, C, Sr.)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-2
|0
|Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|0
|Laura Hewitt (#25, 5-9, C, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0
