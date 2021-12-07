 Skip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 49, Bunker Hill 2
Box: Alton Marquette 49, Bunker Hill 2

1234Final
Bunker Hill02002
Alton Marquette221211449
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bunker Hill1-10-129/1469/34
Alton Marquette6-31-0443/222334/167
Bunker Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)105-50-10-10
Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)103-51-51-20
Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)90-23-1100
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)84-6000
Payton Patterson (#13, 5-7, G, Jr.)51-11-200
Megan Meyer (#24, 5-10, C, Sr.)31-501-20
Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)301-400
Laura Hewitt (#25, 5-9, C, So.)10-101-20
