Box: Alton Marquette 52, Father McGivney 34
1234Final
Alton Marquette137181452
Father McGivney4791434
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette7-52-0596/50486/40
Father McGivney7-31-1448/37320/27
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)187-121-81-20
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)166-1904-40
Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)93-61-400
Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)71-11-42-20
Haley Rodgers (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)200-12-20
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)94-60-11-74
Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)802-32-44
Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)72-31-502
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)62-50-12-41
Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)42-2001
