Box: Alton Marquette 52, Father McGivney 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton Marquette
|13
|7
|18
|14
|52
|Father McGivney
|4
|7
|9
|14
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton Marquette
|7-5
|2-0
|596/50
|486/40
|Father McGivney
|7-3
|1-1
|448/37
|320/27
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|18
|7-12
|1-8
|1-2
|0
|Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|16
|6-19
|0
|4-4
|0
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-4
|0
|0
|Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|7
|1-1
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|Haley Rodgers (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|9
|4-6
|0-1
|1-7
|4
|Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|8
|0
|2-3
|2-4
|4
|Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-5
|0
|2
|Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|6
|2-5
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
