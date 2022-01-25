 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Alton Marquette 53, Highland 45

  • 0
1234Final
Alton Marquette1610101753
Highland91551645
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette20-64-01340/52921/35
Highland6-211-6989/381249/48

People are also reading…

Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)134-905-70
Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)133-71-64-60
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)134-605-60
Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)81-12-300
Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)61-11-11-20
Alton Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the high school stars who are turning heads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News