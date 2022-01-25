Box: Alton Marquette 53, Highland 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton Marquette
|16
|10
|10
|17
|53
|Highland
|9
|15
|5
|16
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton Marquette
|20-6
|4-0
|1340/52
|921/35
|Highland
|6-21
|1-6
|989/38
|1249/48
People are also reading…
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|13
|4-9
|0
|5-7
|0
|Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|13
|3-7
|1-6
|4-6
|0
|Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|13
|4-6
|0
|5-6
|0
|Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Alton Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.