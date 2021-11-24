 Skip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 54, Belleville West 46
1234Final
Belleville West181141346
Alton Marquette17218854
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West1-20-0126/42106/35
Alton Marquette3-20-0258/86232/77
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keyara Baerga-Plumey (5-5, G, Jr.)10220-10
Jalynn Rook (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)90302
Ja'Mya Company (#23, 5-9, F, Jr.)84004
Lamiya Terrell (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)7301-15
Maliah Sparks (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)7203-40
Amari Mason (#20, 5-10, G, Jr.)30101
M'Riya Johnson (#12, 5-5, G, Jr.)21002
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)152-33-52-40
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)125-802-32
Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)125-80-12-34
Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)51-30-43-50
Laura Hewitt (#25, 5-9, C, So.)52-301-24
Haley Rodgers (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)21-2002
Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)21-3002
Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)1001-20
