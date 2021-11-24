Box: Alton Marquette 54, Belleville West 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|18
|11
|4
|13
|46
|Alton Marquette
|17
|21
|8
|8
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|1-2
|0-0
|126/42
|106/35
|Alton Marquette
|3-2
|0-0
|258/86
|232/77
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keyara Baerga-Plumey (5-5, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0-1
|0
|Jalynn Rook (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Ja'Mya Company (#23, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Lamiya Terrell (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|5
|Maliah Sparks (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|0
|Amari Mason (#20, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M'Riya Johnson (#12, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|15
|2-3
|3-5
|2-4
|0
|Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|12
|5-8
|0
|2-3
|2
|Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|12
|5-8
|0-1
|2-3
|4
|Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|0-4
|3-5
|0
|Laura Hewitt (#25, 5-9, C, So.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-2
|4
|Haley Rodgers (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0