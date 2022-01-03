Box: Alton Marquette 54, Granite City 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|5
|8
|12
|9
|34
|Alton Marquette
|21
|8
|16
|9
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|8-7
|0-0
|622/41
|537/36
|Alton Marquette
|12-6
|2-0
|866/58
|701/47
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|20
|6-10
|1-3
|5-6
|0
|Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3-6
|0
|0
|Megan Meyer (#24, 5-10, C, Sr.)
|8
|4-12
|0
|0-5
|0
|Haley Rodgers (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|Olivia Kratschmer (#35, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|2
|0-1
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Payton Patterson (#13, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
