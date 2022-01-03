 Skip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 54, Granite City 34
Box: Alton Marquette 54, Granite City 34

1234Final
Granite City5812934
Alton Marquette21816954
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City8-70-0622/41537/36
Alton Marquette12-62-0866/58701/47
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)206-101-35-60
Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)903-600
Megan Meyer (#24, 5-10, C, Sr.)84-1200-50
Haley Rodgers (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)60-22-400
Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)51-21-400
Olivia Kratschmer (#35, 5-6, F, Jr.)21-3000
Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)20-10-22-20
Payton Patterson (#13, 5-7, G, Jr.)21-1000
