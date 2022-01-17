Box: Alton Marquette 54, Hardin Calhoun 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton Marquette
|7
|14
|17
|16
|54
|Hardin Calhoun
|9
|6
|10
|3
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton Marquette
|15-6
|3-0
|1046/50
|781/37
|Hardin Calhoun
|4-4
|0-0
|320/15
|317/15
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|12
|5-9
|0-3
|2-2
|0
|Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|12
|4-10
|1-4
|1-1
|0
|Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|11
|5-13
|0
|1-2
|0
|Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|3-7
|0
|2-2
|0
|Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|0-3
|0-2
|4-4
|0
|Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|Payton Patterson (#13, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Alton Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
