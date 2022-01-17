 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 54, Hardin Calhoun 28
1234Final
Alton Marquette714171654
Hardin Calhoun9610328
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette15-63-01046/50781/37
Hardin Calhoun4-40-0320/15317/15
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)125-90-32-20
Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)124-101-41-10
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)115-1301-20
Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)83-702-20
Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)40-30-24-40
Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)40-21-21-20
Payton Patterson (#13, 5-7, G, Jr.)30-11-100
Alton Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
