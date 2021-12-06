 Skip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 54, Hillsboro, Illinois 35
Box: Alton Marquette 54, Hillsboro, Illinois 35

1234Final
Alton Marquette1212131754
Hillsboro, Illinois9157435
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette5-30-0394/49332/42
Hillsboro, Illinois4-41-0369/46348/44
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)167-90-42-20
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)166-131-11-20
Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)156-180-53-50
Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)41-302-40
Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)21-1000
Laura Hewitt (#25, 5-9, C, So.)1001-20
Alton Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
