Box: Alton Marquette 54, Hillsboro, Illinois 35

|Alton Marquette
|12
|12
|13
|17
|54
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|9
|15
|7
|4
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton Marquette
|5-3
|0-0
|394/49
|332/42
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|4-4
|1-0
|369/46
|348/44
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|16
|7-9
|0-4
|2-2
|0
|Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|16
|6-13
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|15
|6-18
|0-5
|3-5
|0
|Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-4
|0
|Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Laura Hewitt (#25, 5-9, C, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Alton Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
