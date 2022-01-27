 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 56, Carrollton, Illinois 35

  • 0
1234Final
Alton Marquette167211256
Carrollton, Illinois10166335
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette21-64-01396/52956/35
Carrollton, Illinois6-40-0416/15354/13

Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)16520-40
Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)12502-20
Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)105000
Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)7112-20
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)7105-80
Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)42000
Alton Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
