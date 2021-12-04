 Skip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 56, Decatur St. Teresa 26
1234Final
Decatur St. Teresa4921126
Alton Marquette191614756
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Decatur St. Teresa0-10-026/2656/56
Alton Marquette4-30-0340/340297/297
Decatur St. Teresa
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)125-902-60
Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)114-71-200
Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)111-23-400
Megan Meyer (#24, 5-10, C, Sr.)73-501-10
Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)51-21-30-10
Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)42-90-20-10
Payton Patterson (#13, 5-7, G, Jr.)30-11-100
Haley Rodgers (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)301-300
