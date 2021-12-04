Box: Alton Marquette 56, Decatur St. Teresa 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Decatur St. Teresa
|4
|9
|2
|11
|26
|Alton Marquette
|19
|16
|14
|7
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Decatur St. Teresa
|0-1
|0-0
|26/26
|56/56
|Alton Marquette
|4-3
|0-0
|340/340
|297/297
|Decatur St. Teresa
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|12
|5-9
|0
|2-6
|0
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|11
|4-7
|1-2
|0
|0
|Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|11
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|0
|Megan Meyer (#24, 5-10, C, Sr.)
|7
|3-5
|0
|1-1
|0
|Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-9
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|Payton Patterson (#13, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Haley Rodgers (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
