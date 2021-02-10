 Skip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 58, Wood River 23
Box: Alton Marquette 58, Wood River 23

1234Final
Wood River000023
Alton Marquette000058
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wood River1-20-0107/36139/46
Alton Marquette1-00-058/1923/8
Wood River
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Williams (#4, F, Jr.)197-141-42-60
Jillian Nelson (#22, G, Jr.)162-44-1100
Nia Ballinger (#5, G, So.)60-22-300
Hayley Porter (#1, G, Jr.)50-41-12-20
Kiley Kirchner (#23, F, Sr.)42-5000
Payton Patterson (#13, G, So.)30-11-200
Kamryn Fandrey (#3, G, Jr.)30-21-200
Hayley Williams (#10, G, So.)21-10-200
