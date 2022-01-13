 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 62, Althoff 32
Box: Alton Marquette 62, Althoff 32

1234Final
Althoff1069732
Alton Marquette1722101362
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff7-172-4872/361067/44
Alton Marquette13-62-0928/39733/31
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)153-43-400
Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)143-82-72-20
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)104-1002-30
Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)93-61-20-10
Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)81-12-30-20
Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)50-20-15-80
Haley Rodgers (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)1001-20
Girls Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-1)12. Edwardsville (15-4)23. Francis Howell Central (10-…

