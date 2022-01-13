Box: Alton Marquette 62, Althoff 32

|1
|Final
|Althoff
|10
|6
|9
|7
|32
|Alton Marquette
|17
|22
|10
|13
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|7-17
|2-4
|872/36
|1067/44
|Alton Marquette
|13-6
|2-0
|928/39
|733/31
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|15
|3-4
|3-4
|0
|0
|Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|14
|3-8
|2-7
|2-2
|0
|Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|10
|4-10
|0
|2-3
|0
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|5
|0-2
|0-1
|5-8
|0
|Haley Rodgers (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
