 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Alton Marquette 65, Staunton 48

  • 0
1234Final
Staunton000048
Alton Marquette000065
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton19-64-31168/47872/35
Alton Marquette26-64-01738/701115/45

People are also reading…

Staunton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)245-114-92-20
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)156-903-60
Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)93-61-50-10
Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)903-300
Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)802-32-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News