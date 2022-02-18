Box: Alton Marquette 65, Staunton 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Alton Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|19-6
|4-3
|1168/47
|872/35
|Alton Marquette
|26-6
|4-0
|1738/70
|1115/45
|Staunton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|24
|5-11
|4-9
|2-2
|0
|Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|15
|6-9
|0
|3-6
|0
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-5
|0-1
|0
|Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3-3
|0
|0
|Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|8
|0
|2-3
|2-2
|0