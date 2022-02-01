 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 82, Gibault 28

1234Final
Gibault10413128
Alton Marquette1824261482
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gibault6-150-0786/371035/49
Alton Marquette23-64-01544/741022/49

Gibault
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)231003-40
Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)178-110-71-10
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)166-1104-40
Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)10311-20
Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)6111-20
Megan Meyer (#24, 5-10, C, Sr.)5201-20
Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)30100
Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)21000
