Box: Alton Marquette 82, Gibault 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gibault
|10
|4
|13
|1
|28
|Alton Marquette
|18
|24
|26
|14
|82
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gibault
|6-15
|0-0
|786/37
|1035/49
|Alton Marquette
|23-6
|4-0
|1544/74
|1022/49
People are also reading…
|Gibault
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|23
|10
|0
|3-4
|0
|Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|17
|8-11
|0-7
|1-1
|0
|Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|16
|6-11
|0
|4-4
|0
|Hayley Porter (#1, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|0
|Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Megan Meyer (#24, 5-10, C, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0