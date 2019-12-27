Box: Alton Marquette 62, Carrollton, Illinois 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton Marquette
|18
|15
|18
|11
|62
|Carrollton, Illinois
|18
|14
|12
|15
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton Marquette
|11-4
|1-1
|818/55
|672/45
|Carrollton, Illinois
|2-3
|0-0
|226/15
|226/15
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adrenna Snipes (#45, 5-5, G, So.)
|22
|8-14
|1-3
|3-5
|0
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-9, F, So.)
|12
|5-9
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-10, F, So.)
|11
|1-1
|2-5
|3-8
|0
|Carli Foersterling (#11, 5-5, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0
|0
|Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-5, G, So.)
|6
|1-2
|0-4
|4-8
|0
|Hayley Porter (#1, 5-1, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Megan Meyer (#24, 6-0, C, So.)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Carrollton, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ava Uhles (#55)
|19
|3
|4
|1-3
|3
|Libby Meuth (#33)
|17
|6
|0
|5-8
|4
|Kinser (#32)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|2
|Kennedy Ruyle (#21)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|5
|Graci Albrecht (#12)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Callie McAdams (#4)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|5