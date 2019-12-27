Box: Alton Marquette 62, Carrollton, Illinois 59
0 comments

Box: Alton Marquette 62, Carrollton, Illinois 59

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Alton Marquette1815181162
Carrollton, Illinois1814121559
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette11-41-1818/55672/45
Carrollton, Illinois2-30-0226/15226/15
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Adrenna Snipes (#45, 5-5, G, So.)228-141-33-50
Abby Williams (#4, 5-9, F, So.)125-902-20
Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-10, F, So.)111-12-53-80
Carli Foersterling (#11, 5-5, G, So.)602-300
Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-5, G, So.)61-20-44-80
Hayley Porter (#1, 5-1, G, So.)301-300
Megan Meyer (#24, 6-0, C, So.)20-302-20
Carrollton, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ava Uhles (#55)19341-33
Libby Meuth (#33)17605-84
Kinser (#32)9303-42
Kennedy Ruyle (#21)7203-45
Graci Albrecht (#12)42001
Callie McAdams (#4)3101-25
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports