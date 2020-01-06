Box: Alton Marquette 60, Granite City 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|0
|7
|11
|5
|23
|Alton Marquette
|20
|15
|20
|5
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|3-11
|0-0
|484/35
|662/47
|Alton Marquette
|13-5
|1-1
|970/69
|782/56
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adrenna Snipes (#45, 5-5, G, So.)
|21
|8-14
|1-3
|2-6
|0
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-9, F, So.)
|12
|4-9
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-10, F, So.)
|8
|2-2
|1-5
|1-2
|0
|Emma Nicholson (#35)
|8
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-5, G, So.)
|7
|2-2
|0-4
|3-5
|0
|Rae Ezell (#25, 5-9, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiley Kirchner (#23, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0