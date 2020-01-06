Box: Alton Marquette 60, Granite City 23
0 comments

Box: Alton Marquette 60, Granite City 23

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Granite City0711523
Alton Marquette201520560
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City3-110-0484/35662/47
Alton Marquette13-51-1970/69782/56
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Adrenna Snipes (#45, 5-5, G, So.)218-141-32-60
Abby Williams (#4, 5-9, F, So.)124-91-11-40
Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-10, F, So.)82-21-51-20
Emma Nicholson (#35)81-12-300
Kamryn Fandrey (#3, 5-5, G, So.)72-20-43-50
Rae Ezell (#25, 5-9, C, Sr.)21-1000
Kiley Kirchner (#23, 5-7, F, Jr.)2002-20
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports