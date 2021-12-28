 Skip to main content
Box: Anna-Jonesboro 27, Greenville 23
Box: Anna-Jonesboro 27, Greenville 23

1234Final
Greenville5211523
Anna-Jonesboro2109627
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Greenville5-92-1468/33567/40
Anna-Jonesboro3-00-077/639/3
GreenvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia Emken (#32, Sr.)702-91-20
Lilly Funneman (#44, Jr.)72-50-13-33
Charlee Stearns (#10, Jr.)51-11-402
Shayna Henderson (#42)42-2004
Greenville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
