 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Battle 41, Summit 29
0 comments

Box: Battle 41, Summit 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Battle1798741
Summit398929
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Battle2-00-092/4668/34
Summit3-60-0341/170395/198
Battle
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)8113-52
Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-6, G, So.)7210-22
Devon Crews (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)51100
Megan Holzem (#45, 5-9, F, Sr.)5201-11
Gabby Greer (#34, 6-1, C, Jr.)42002
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News