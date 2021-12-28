Box: Battle 41, Summit 29

|1
|Final
|Battle
|17
|9
|8
|7
|41
|Summit
|3
|9
|8
|9
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Battle
|2-0
|0-0
|92/46
|68/34
|Summit
|3-6
|0-0
|341/170
|395/198
|Battle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-5
|2
|Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-6, G, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|2
|Devon Crews (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Megan Holzem (#45, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|1
|Gabby Greer (#34, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
Tags
