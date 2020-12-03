 Skip to main content
Box: Battle 57, Fort Zumwalt South 55
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South171591455
Battle1710181257
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South0-20-094/4797/48
Battle2-00-0125/6288/44
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-10, F, So.)17801-60
Maddie Murphy (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)16051-21
Jenna Smith (#15, 5-9, G, So.)10304-102
Halle Benskin (#1, 5-9, F, Sr.)6300-22
Camie Humphrey (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)6006-63
BattlePtsFG3FGFTFL
McCarthy (#13)15232-42
Hayes (#21)12404-52
Spillman (#4)10213-31
Washington (#5)9212-24
Hopkins (#11)42000
Johnson (#24)30104
Miller (#2)21000
Sisson (#42)2002-43
