Box: Battle 57, Fort Zumwalt South 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|17
|15
|9
|14
|55
|Battle
|17
|10
|18
|12
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0-2
|0-0
|94/47
|97/48
|Battle
|2-0
|0-0
|125/62
|88/44
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-10, F, So.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-6
|0
|Maddie Murphy (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|16
|0
|5
|1-2
|1
|Jenna Smith (#15, 5-9, G, So.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-10
|2
|Halle Benskin (#1, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|2
|Camie Humphrey (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|0
|6-6
|3
|Battle
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|McCarthy (#13)
|15
|2
|3
|2-4
|2
|Hayes (#21)
|12
|4
|0
|4-5
|2
|Spillman (#4)
|10
|2
|1
|3-3
|1
|Washington (#5)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|4
|Hopkins (#11)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson (#24)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Miller (#2)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sisson (#42)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.