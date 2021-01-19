 Skip to main content
Box: Bayless 39, Brentwood 30
Box: Bayless 39, Brentwood 30

1234Final
Brentwood7126530
Bayless61215639
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood4-12-1200/40167/33
Bayless5-34-0342/68366/73
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kathleen Clay126-110-30-42
Tranette Hill94-70-11-43
Anna Jones42-6001
Zoey Tonis21-30-301
Domonique Taylor21-6000
Kennadie Miller10-601-23
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
