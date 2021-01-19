Box: Bayless 39, Brentwood 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|7
|12
|6
|5
|30
|Bayless
|6
|12
|15
|6
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|4-1
|2-1
|200/40
|167/33
|Bayless
|5-3
|4-0
|342/68
|366/73
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kathleen Clay
|12
|6-11
|0-3
|0-4
|2
|Tranette Hill
|9
|4-7
|0-1
|1-4
|3
|Anna Jones
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|1
|Zoey Tonis
|2
|1-3
|0-3
|0
|1
|Domonique Taylor
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|0
|Kennadie Miller
|1
|0-6
|0
|1-2
|3
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
