Box: Bayless 52, Valley Park 19

1234Final
Bayless000052
Valley Park000019
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless9-45-0580/45496/38
Valley Park4-81-2437/34513/39

BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ella Follen (#34, Jr.)147-12002
Aubre' Follen (#33, Fr.)126-9002
Sherrell Van (#3, Sr.)93-70-23-34
Kecia Lormine (#4, Sr.)51-51-202
Mykel Brooks (#13, Sr.)42-50-102
Grace Ladouceur (#12, Fr.)42-5003
Medina Dedic (#5, Sr.)21-40-101
Camille Bronson (#11, Jr.)21-1001
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
