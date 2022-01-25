Box: Bayless 52, Valley Park 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Valley Park
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|9-4
|5-0
|580/45
|496/38
|Valley Park
|4-8
|1-2
|437/34
|513/39
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ella Follen (#34, Jr.)
|14
|7-12
|0
|0
|2
|Aubre' Follen (#33, Fr.)
|12
|6-9
|0
|0
|2
|Sherrell Van (#3, Sr.)
|9
|3-7
|0-2
|3-3
|4
|Kecia Lormine (#4, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-2
|0
|2
|Mykel Brooks (#13, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|2
|Grace Ladouceur (#12, Fr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|3
|Medina Dedic (#5, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|Camille Bronson (#11, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.